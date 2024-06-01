Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting Live Updates : Voting will take place to decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across 57 seats in eight states and Union Territories in the last and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, June 1.
The states where voting is being held in the seventh phase braving soaring temperatures today are Punjab (all 13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), West Bengal (9 seats), Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (all 4 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (six seats) and the lone seat of Chandigarh Union Territory.
The voting will begin at 7 am. Apart from PM Modi, the other candidates in the fray today include BJP leaders Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, RJD leader Misa Bharti, and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, to name a few.
Elections are also being held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha along with Lok Sabha polls. The votes will be counted on June 4.
Over 10 crore electors, including 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third-gender voters are eligible to vote in today's phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. 3.
About 10.9 lakh polling officials have been deployed on duty across 1.09 lakh polling stations, the Election Commission said.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, among the 57 seats that are voting in the seventh phase today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone had won 25 seats. And the Congress could just eight of these seats.
The voter turnout in the sixth phase of polling held on May 25 was 63.37 per cent, which is slight dip from the 2019 turnout of 64.4 per cent. In the fifth phase held on May 20 was 62.15 per cent, which is higher than the polling in the same seats in 2019 when it was 61.82 per cent.
The fourth phase of polling held on May 13 recorded a turnout of 69.16 per cent while the third phase held on 7 recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout. The second phase held on April 26 saw 66.71 per cent turnout and the first phase of polling held on April 19 saw 66.1 turnout, according to the Election Commission of India.
Today's polling will mark a finish to world’s largest polling marathon that began on April 19 and already covered 6 phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats. Counting of votes will take place on 4th June. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held over 44 days between April 19 and June 1 is what has been the second-longest elections after the first general elections held in India in 1951-52.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
