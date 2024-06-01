Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Polling in 57 seats begins at 7 am; PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:52 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Apart from PM Modi, the other candidates in the fray today include BJP leaders Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, RJD leader Misa Bharti, and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, to name a few.