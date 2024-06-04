Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP's Ayodhya Ram Mandir bid failed to impress?
‘Ramayan’ actor Arun Govil is trailing from the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency by over 20,000 votes. Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma is currently in the lead from the seat, as per trends available till 1.30 pm.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Arun Govil, famous for his portrayal of Ram in the popular Ramayan series is trailing from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut seat. Further BJP is also trailing in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, where the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is situated.