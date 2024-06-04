Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP's Ayodhya Ram Mandir bid failed to impress?

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Arun Govil, famous for his portrayal of Ram in the popular Ramayan series is trailing from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut seat. Further BJP is also trailing in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, where the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is situated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This brings to question, did BJP's Ayodhya Ram Mandir bid fail to impress voters?

BJP is trailing by 9500 votes in Faizabad, and BJP leader Arun Govil is trailing by 19000 votes in Meerut.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid much fanfare, JP and PM Narendra Modi has conducted the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A place of immense debate, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was built decades after Kar Sevaks demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The BJP has made a carnivalesque affair of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in January 2024. The Opposition INDIA bloc had refused to attend the ceremony. This refusal was used by BJP leaders during Lok Sabha election rallies to slam the Opposition bloc.

Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, PM Modi, JP Nadda had accused the INDIA bloc trying to appease their ‘vote bank’ for not attending Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

"Ramayan" actor Arun Govil, meanwhile, is trailing from the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency by over 20,000 votes. Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma is currently in the lead from the seat, as per trends available till 1.30 pm.

Lok Sabha Election result 2024: UP trends The INDIA bloc was leading in 43 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP-led NDA in 36, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

INDIA bloc parties SP and Congress were leading in 34 and nine seats, respectively, the election panel's data for polls to the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state showed.

