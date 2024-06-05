Lok Sabha Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling short of a simple majority of 272 seats. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 seats, emerging as the largest alliance in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), despite aiming for 370 seats on its own and more than 400 with its allies, the BJP won 240 seats. This result puts the BJP well ahead of the Congress, the largest opposition party, which secured 99 seats.

However, the BJP has won significantly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sweeping five states. This marks a decrease from 2019, when the saffron party swept nine states.

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured all seats in Madhya Pradesh (29 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4 seats), Delhi (7 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), and Tripura (2 seats). In the 2019 elections, the BJP won Delhi, Arunachal, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttarakhand, contributing to its 303 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, notable wins include Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who secured the Hamirpur seat for the fifth consecutive time. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajiv Bharadwaj made their political debuts from Mandi and Kangra seats, respectively, while former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap retained his Shimla seat.

Despite repeating its success in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and Delhi, the BJP did not replicate its previous victories in Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Gujarat. However, Madhya Pradesh is a new addition to the BJP's list of swept states, with the party winning the Chhindwara seat, previously contested by Congress's Nakul Nath.

The BJP also performed strongly in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha. In Chhattisgarh, the party secured 10 out of 11 seats. In Gujarat, the BJP won 24 seats, with Congress leader Geniben Thakor claiming the Banaskantha seat. This is a slight decrease from the 2014 and 2019 general elections, where the BJP won all 26 seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP won 19 out of 21 seats in Odisha, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress secured one seat each.

