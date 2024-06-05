Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP clean sweeps THESE five states but falls short of simple majority
Lok Sabha Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling short of a simple majority of 272 seats. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 seats, emerging as the largest alliance in the Lok Sabha.