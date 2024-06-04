Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retains Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat: 'Super over was here'
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading in the Thiruvananthapuram seat by a margin of 16,077 votes. Despite BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's initial lead in the seat, Shashi Tharoor is ahead with 325,896 vote tally.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Shashi Tharoor, Congress' incumbent Member of Parliament, took the lead with 3,58,155 votes over Bhartiya Janata Party's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram seat on Tuesday.