Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Shashi Tharoor, Congress' incumbent Member of Parliament, took the lead with 3,58,155 votes over Bhartiya Janata Party's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram seat on Tuesday.

Initially, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was leading by over 20,000 votes, but now Shashi Tharoor is leading by a margin of 16,077 votes, as per Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends. Meanwhile, Communist Party of India's (CPI) candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Pannian Ravindran has so far registered 3,42,078 votes.

“This is the blessing for the 4th time and I will do my best to be worthy of that trust to serve them well. The world T20 is going on but super over was here," ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.

He further pointed out that BJP put up an enormous fight as he asserted that communal campaign won't go very far in Kerala. He added, “One important message of Suresh Gopi in Thrissur is that his systematic outreach to minority communities. It is a very strong message to BJP that communal campaign won't go very far in Kerala."

The fight between the two leaders was neck-and-neck during the initial hours of counting but by noon, the BJP leader took the lead by a margin of around 24,000 votes. Asper the latest trends, Shashi Tharoor may register a win for the fourth time from Thiruvananthapuram seat.

"It is disappointing given that we worked very hard….We ran a very positive campaign….3.4 lakh people supported us which is a record number," ANI quoted Rajeev Chandrashekhar as saying. He added, “I believe we are on the right track….I am disappointed that I could not win…My commitment to Thiruvananthapuram and people of Thiruvananthapuram remains steadfast."

This year, polling for these general elections took place in Kerala in single phase on April 26. The southern state recorded 71.27 percent voter turnout. As many as 1,97,77,478 voters exercised their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections out of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala.

A day before the counting of votes, Shashi Tharoor suggested that all the laddoos that they BJP has prepared will be shared with us.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP failed to open its account in Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

(With agency inputs)

