Lok Sabha Election Result: EC sets new records in 'mammoth' 2024 polls — 10 key takeaways
Lok Sabha Election: The Election Commission said the Lok Sabha polls were an “electoral Marathon successfully run”. It added that more than 312 million women voters cast their vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The Election Commission of India said on Monday there was a "record poll participation" in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, a day before Lok Sabha election results, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar thanked, saluted and gave a standing ovation to voters, especially women voters, for taking "part in this festival of democracy".