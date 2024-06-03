Lok Sabha Election: The Election Commission said the Lok Sabha polls were an “electoral Marathon successfully run”. It added that more than 312 million women voters cast their vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Election Commission of India said on Monday there was a "record poll participation" in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, a day before Lok Sabha election results, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar thanked, saluted and gave a standing ovation to voters, especially women voters, for taking "part in this festival of democracy". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar said, “642 million voters chose action over apathy, belief over cynicism and in some cases, the ballot over the bullet. We thank each and everyone who took part in this festival of democracy."

The Election Commission said the Lok Sabha polls were an "electoral Marathon successfully run". It added, "Celebration of democracy with over 97 Cr electors, 1.5 Cr polling officials & 10.5 lakh polling stations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is one of the many records set by the nation during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Here's a look at other milestones the country and the Election Commission achieved during the polls, along with some key takes aways shared by the EC on Monday.

1. Voter was the "poll-star": The Election Commission said the total voters in the general elections 2024 were 1.5 times the voters of G7 countries and 2.5 times the voters of "27 EU countries in their last National Elections". It said the voter was the "real winner" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Source: Election Commission of India

2. Women power: The Election Commission said more than 312 million women voters cast their vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This is "1.25 times women voters of 27 EU countries in their last national election," the Election Commission said. CEC Kumar commended the "remarkable participation of women voters in General Elections 2024". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. First time home voting: This was the first time that the home-voting facility was provided to voters for the first time in India's Lok Sabha Elections for 85+ years old and PwD voters. "Home Voting for eligible voters was extended pan India for the first time in General Elections 2024," the Election Commission said earlier

The Election Commission added that 102 villages of the Bastar Division voted for the first time at a polling station in their own village in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. "Severely Naxal-affected PCs of Bastar & Kanker recorded an upward trend of poll participation from the last Lok Sabha election," the poll body said.

4. Minimal Repolls: The Election Commission said a "meticulous planning, training and review," ensured fewer repolls. There were 39 repolls conducted in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as opposed to 540 in 2019. As many as 25 out of 39 repolls were in two states only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. J&K's record turnout: Jammu and Kashmir was a "stellar performer," said the Election Commission. It said the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir was the highest in last four decades. The overall turnout in Jammu and Kashmir was recorded at 58.58 percent, while that in the Kashmir Valley was recorded at 51.05 percent.

6. Global benchmark: The Election Commission said the Indian election set a global benchmark. It saw the largest-ever delegation of 75 International Election Visitors. "The largest-ever global delegation of 75 observers from 23 countries was thrilled by India's Electoral Marvel, which showcased unparalleled scale, meticulous planning, and integrity in conduct of elections," the Election Commission said.

7. Seizure record: CEC Kumar said an "exemplary" seizure record - reaching almost ₹10,000 crore – was made during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This was nearly three times the value seized in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Source: Election Commission of India

8. MCC Violations: The Election Commission said over 90 per cent of 495 major complaints were disposed of. As a proactive measure, the Election Commission said it took "Suo Motu MCC Complaint Status Reports Given Twice". It added that more than 4.56 lakh violations were received on CVigil during the MCC period.

Source: Election Commission of India

9. Defying AI Threats: The Election Commission said that except for a few cases, there weren't many instances of doctored, edited, or synthetically AI-generated content. The poll body issued advisories to parties regarding the ethical use of social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Voter awareness: Celebrities, startups, companies, and citizens united to spread voter awareness. "Their spontaneous and pro-bono collaboration crafted with creativity has engaged voters, especially the youth," the Election Commission said.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!