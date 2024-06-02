Congress leader Ajay Maken raised concerns about candidates' counting agents not being allowed at the ARO tables during vote counting on June 4, calling it a major issue needing attention from the Election Commission of India.

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday flagged the new rule that candidates' counting agents are not allowed at the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) tables during the vote counting process on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Maken wrote, “Candidate’s Counting Agents at the ARO table are NOT being allowed for the first time!!! I have contested 9 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the past- And this is happening for the first time."

The Congress MP called it an issue “bigger than the alleged EVM rigging" while urging the Election Commission of India to address it. “If true, this is bigger than the alleged EVM rigging! I am flagging this issue for all candidates! I hope @ECISVEEP rectifies it soon," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reacted to the development, terming it “mass rigging".

How are votes counted? According to the Election Commission of India, the Returning Officer (RO) must start the counting process at the designated time, and the polled EVM Strong Room should be opened in the presence of the Observer, RO/ARO, and the candidates or their election agents.

The entire process should be recorded via video with date and time stamping to document the movement of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), Control Units, and other relevant documents in the Counting Hall. Everyone in the counting hall has a legal obligation to maintain the secrecy of the vote. Hence, they must refrain from sharing any kind of information, as per EC guidelines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Counting Agents and others are not allowed to leave the Counting Centre during the counting process. They can generally only exit after the official declaration of results.

However, Counting Agents not tasked with observing the counting of VVPAT slips in VVPAT Counting Booths may receive permission from the RO to leave the counting hall once the counting of votes in Control Units (CUs) and Postal Ballots is completed.

Voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. While the long, drawn-out voting process, which was spread over seven phases, concluded on Saturday, the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!