Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: From SP to Eknath Shinde's Sena, who won by lowest margins? Full list here
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: BJP wins 240 seats in Lok Sabha elections, falls short of majority mark of 272, needs NDA support. NDA alliance secures 295 seats, INDIA bloc 231, defying exit poll predictions.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The Election Commission of India declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99. The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation. The NDA allaince 295 seats while the INDIA bloc bagged 231 seats defying all exit poll predictions.