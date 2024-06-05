Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The Election Commission of India declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99. The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation. The NDA allaince 295 seats while the INDIA bloc bagged 231 seats defying all exit poll predictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With some seats witnessed huge margins of victory, many places it was seen that the candidates lost and won by the lowest margins.

Seats with lowest victory margin In Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena's candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikar secured the lowest victory margin of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he defeated Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by a mere 48 votes from the Mumbai North West constituency. Waikar won 452,644 votes while Kirtikar got 452,596 votes from this constitency.

Apart from this, in Kerala, another lowest margin was seen in Attingal constituency where candidate won by a margin of 684 votes. Congress candidate Advocate Adoor Prakash won with 328051 votes while CPI(M) candidate V Joy got 327367 votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Ajendra Lodhi won the Hamirpur seat by the lowest margin of 2629 votes. Lodhi won 490683 votes while BJP candidate Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel secured 488054 votes.

Another constituency in UP which saw lowest margin is Salempur, where SP candidate Ramashankar Rajbhar won by a margin of 3573 votes to BJP's Ravindra Kushawaha. Rajbhar got 405,472 votes while Kushawaha got 401899 votes.



