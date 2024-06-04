Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Himachal, MP, Assam, Uttarakhand – List of states that continue to back BJP-led NDA
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP maintains strong lead in key states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: After the early trends in poll results, it seems that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loyal states have continued to back the saffron party. These include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.