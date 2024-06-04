Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: After the early trends in poll results, it seems that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loyal states have continued to back the saffron party. These include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's take a look {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh In the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured the majority votes by winning 66 seats.

Uttarakhand The BJP had won all the five seats in Uttarakhand in 2019 Lok Sabha Election. the saffron party seems to have retained the favoured party status in the hilly state in 2024 by leading in all 5 seats.

Madhya Pradesh In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had won in 23 of 29 seats five years ago. Despite over 1.4 lakh NOTA votes being registered in Indore, BJP seems to be leading in the state's all 29 seats. The Congress has not managed to lead in a single seat in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhattisgarh In Chhattisgarh, the last minute Mahadev betting app scam case, tipped the scales in favour of the saffron party for the state Assembly elections held in 2023. In 2019, BJP had won six of the eleven Lok Sabha seats from this state. In 2024, BJP leads in 10 seats, while Congress leads in 1.

Himachal Pradesh BJP had won three of the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, with Pratibha Singh being elected in the Mandi seat. BJP leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is contesting from Mandi Lok Sabha seat for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. According to latest trends, BJP continues to lead in all 4 seats.

Gujarat Gujarat, that has been a BJP fortress in the past few elections. The saffron party won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2024, BJP continues to lead in 23 seats, while Congress leads in 2 seats. Surat was won by BJP, unopposed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam BJP had won 9 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, during the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2024, BJP continues to lead in 9 seats as well, while Congress leads in 3 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh The BJP had won both Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Further in the recently concluded Assembly elections, BJP won. In 2024, maintains the lead in 2 Lok Sabha seats.

Tripura The North-eastern Indian state with two Lok Sabha seats had favoured BJP in the 2019 general elections. In 2024, they voters in Tripura seemed to have retained their loyalty for the saffron party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana BJP had won 8 Lok Sabha seats out of 11 in Haryana in 2019 general elections. In 20245, BJP is leading in 5 seats, while Congress is leading in 5.

Jharkhand In Jharkhand, BJP leads in 9 seats, while JMM and Congress has managed to lead in two seats each. In 2019, BJP had won twelve out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

Karnataka For Karnataka, BJP faced a defeat in the state Assembly elections, bringing Congress to power in the state. The saffron party had won 26 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. In 2024, BJP is leading in 16 seats, while Congress is leading in 10 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan In Rajasthan, BJP usurped the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state Assembly elections in 2023. In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP is leading in 14 seats, while Congress is leading in 8 seats. In 2019, BJP had won twenty of the 25 seats from the state.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!