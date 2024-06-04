INDIA bloc offered Deputy PM post to Nitish Kumar, says report
The opposition parties-led INDIA bloc has offered two key positions — Deputy Prime Minister for Nitish Kumar and special status for Andhra Pradesh — to lure two NDA partners, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), according to ABP News.