INDIA bloc offered Deputy PM post to Nitish Kumar, says report

The opposition parties-led INDIA bloc has offered two key positions — Deputy Prime Minister for Nitish Kumar and special status for Andhra Pradesh — to lure two NDA partners, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), according to ABP News.

Nitish Kumar's JDU is currently leading in 15 seats, with the NDA leading in a total of 13 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is ahead in 9. Interestingly, the RJD maintains its position as the party with the highest vote share in the state, having secured 23% of the total votes polled.

The political climate in Bihar is reaching a fever pitch. Counting is currently underway at more than 36 centres across Bihar, following polling held for Lok Sabha seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

The Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 features key candidates from major political parties, all vying for victory in their respective constituencies. This high-stakes election sees notable figures such as Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Nitish Kumar (Janta Dal), Chirag Paswan (Janshakti Party), and Tejashwi Yadav (INDIA) competing for dominance, alongside other influential candidates from the INDIA and NDA alliances.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA swept Bihar, winning 39 out of the 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats, JDU claimed 16, and LJP took home 6 seats. Congress managed to win just one seat, while the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, failed to win any.

However, the 2014 general elections presented a different scenario. The BJP, not allied with JDU at the time, emerged as the largest party in Bihar, winning 23 seats. Its ally, LJP, won 6 seats. JDU, which contested alone, managed only 2 seats.

The Congress, part of the Mahagathbandhan, won 2 seats. This starkly contrasts with 2019, where the NDA's united front resulted in a near-total sweep.

