'India has won, Modi has lost': Mamata Banerjee asks PM to 'immediately resign' as NDA heads for muted victory
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanded the immediate resignation of PM Narendra Modi following BJP's subdued election victory. The Trinamool party has secured a lead in 30 seats as counting remains underway for constituencies in West Bengal.
