West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for the "immediate resignation" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA eked out a muted election victory on Tuesday. The Trinamool supremo also thanked the people of West Bengal for the mandate as the party secured a lead in 29 seats.

“... I am happy that the Prime Minister did not get the majority figure. The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats…Even after causing so many atrocities, spending so much money, this arrogance of Modi ji and Amit Shah, INDIA has won and Modi has lost. They have even lost in Ayodhya," the INDIA bloc leader reminded.

Mamata also insisted that she would try to ensure that Modi "is out of power and INDIA bloc is in" following the results. The Trinamool Congress chief claimed that the people of India had 'broken' PM Modi's morale after he 'broke' many politicial parties.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election results 2024: How Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav changed the game for INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh The Election Commission has declared the TMC the winner in two seats with notable leads in 27 others. The BJP is presently leading in 12 seats while the Congress holds a lead in the Maldaha Dakshin constituency. The party appears to have strengthened its position in the past five years — garnering a significant boost from its 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Regional satraps are now back to holding all the aces with the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) holding the key to government formation. Meanwhile the Samajwadi Party emerged as a strong force in Uttar Pradesh with significant leads on 34 seats. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra was also leading in nine seats, against 18 last time before the split in the party. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) was also ahead in seven seats this time against five seats in 2019. M K Stalin-led DMK held on to its dominance in Tamil Nadu and was ahead on 21 seats this time against 23 seats in 2019.

