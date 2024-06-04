Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Pakistan media has taken the cautious path to deal with the Lok Sabha Election result news of their neighboring country. Narendra Modi's BJP-led NDA is likely to comfortably secure the simple majority in the lower house of the Parliament, however, in a surprise the Opposition INDIA bloc emerged stronger than ever, limiting BJP to a number far below 300.

Pakistan's news daily Dawn covered the Lok Sabha Elections Result, with a headline ‘India vote count shows Modi alliance winning surprisingly narrow majority’, limiting itself from any remark, whatsoever.

The strap of the news article read, ‘BJP concedes defeat in Ayodhya where Ram Temple was inaugurated; Rahul Gandhi says voters have punished BJP.’ Notably, BJP losing the Faisalabad seat in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency that houses the saffron party's prestigious project- Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has come as a shock to many.

Last week, in an interview with IANS, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry, had called to defeat PM Modi in this general elections. “It is very important that Modi loses the elections. Every Pakistani wants him (Narendra Modi) to lose," Chaudhry had told IANS.

“…the BJP-RSS alliance in India is stoking hatred towards Pakistan. Pakistan has no hatred towards India. They (BJP government) are spreading hatred towards Muslims. So, the ‘karta-dharta’ of this ideology should be defeated," he told the news agency.

How other media houses covered Lok Sabha Election result

Qatar-based newspaper Al Jazeera headlined their coverage as ‘PM Modi-led BJP loses majority in big setback’ .

American broadcaster and news website, CNN, has published with header- 'Modi facing shock result'.

Another US-based media house, New York Times wrote, “India’s Election Results Suggest a Setback for Modi".

How BJP reacted to NDA's probable 3rd term in India Govt

The BJP asserted on Tuesday that the Lok Sabha poll victory for its alliance underlines people's faith and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat".

Home Minister Amit Shah said on X that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) third consecutive victory in the national election has shown that people's trust is only in Modi. The voters' support is their blessing for the prime minister's work in the last 10 years for the welfare of the poor and farmers, revival of heritage and self-respect of women.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the NDA's poll triumph is a victory of Modi's policies and his dedication towards the welfare of the poor. "Modiji is going to become the prime minister for a third time and under his leadership, we will work with new energy and enthusiasm to realise the dream of a developed India," Singh added.

