Lok Sabha Election result 2024: Pakistan media treads cautiously, flags ‘narrow majority’ of BJP-led NDA's win
Pakistan's Dawn covers India's Lok Sabha Election results cautiously, highlighting BJP's surprising narrow majority. Opposition India bloc emerges stronger. BJP concedes defeat in Ayodhya, losing Faisalabad seat.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Pakistan media has taken the cautious path to deal with the Lok Sabha Election result news of their neighboring country. Narendra Modi's BJP-led NDA is likely to comfortably secure the simple majority in the lower house of the Parliament, however, in a surprise the Opposition INDIA bloc emerged stronger than ever, limiting BJP to a number far below 300.