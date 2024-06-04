Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 04 2024 14:45:43
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.50 -12.73%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.90 -7.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.50 -15.17%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 908.65 -4.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 297.20 -11.99%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Prajwal Revanna likely to lose Hassan seat amid sexual abuse allegations
BackBack

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Prajwal Revanna likely to lose Hassan seat amid sexual abuse allegations

Anwesha Mitra

Election Commission data shows suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna falling behind Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel by 35,305 votes in the race for the Hassan seat.

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna being taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru on May 31. (PTI)Premium
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna being taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru on May 31. (PTI)

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna appeared poised to lose the Hassan seat as the Election Commission tallied Lok Sabha votes on Tuesday. The Karnataka lawmaker was recently arrested over sexual abuse allegations and remains in police custody. Data shared by the Election Commission at 1:15 pm indicates that the sitting MP is trailing Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel by a margin of 35,305 votes. 

Revanna — the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda — has been accused of sexually abusing several women. The incident had made waves ahead of the Lok Sabha polls with several explicit videos of his alleged actions going viral in Karnataka. While he retained the NDA poll ticket, the JD(S) had suspended him as the case gained prominence. 

The sitting MP was arrested in the early hours of Friday (May 31) by a Special Investigation Team — mere minutes after his flight from Germany landed in Bengaluru. He had left the country on April 27. A special court in the city has remanded him to police custody till June 6.

ALSO READ: Bloodbath on Dalal Street as Sensex falls 4,600pts, Nifty down 6.2% | Follow live updates on election results 2024 and Sensex crash

 

(With inputs from agencies)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue