Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Prajwal Revanna likely to lose Hassan seat amid sexual abuse allegations
Election Commission data shows suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna falling behind Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel by 35,305 votes in the race for the Hassan seat.
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna appeared poised to lose the Hassan seat as the Election Commission tallied Lok Sabha votes on Tuesday. The Karnataka lawmaker was recently arrested over sexual abuse allegations and remains in police custody. Data shared by the Election Commission at 1:15 pm indicates that the sitting MP is trailing Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel by a margin of 35,305 votes.