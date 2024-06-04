Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Rahul Gandhi set to win Raebareli, surpasses Sonia Gandhi's victory margin
Rahul Gandhi surpasses his mother Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli, leading by 2.55 lakh votes. He is also set to retain his Wayanad seat as per Election Commission data at 2.10 pm.
