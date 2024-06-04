Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to secure a landslide victory from the Raebareli seat as Lok Sabha votes are counted on Tuesday. The senior politician has already surpassed his mother Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin and currently leads by 2.55 lakh votes. Data from the Election Commission at 2.10 pm also indicates that Gandhi is set to retain his Wayanad seat.

Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi — who recently joined the Rajya Sabha — had won Raebareli by a margin of 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh in 2019. Rahul Gandhi contested the Congress bastion for the first time this year against Singh — currently a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

(With inputs from agencies)

