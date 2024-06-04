Senior INDIA leader Sharad Pawar issued a clarification on Tuesday amid speculative reports that he was in talks with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. The developments came came even as Election Commission trends suggested that the saffron party would fall short of an absolute majority on its own. Against this backdrop the support of the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) might be crucial for the Modi government.

“I have not spoken with anyone yet," Pawar insisted on Tuesday afternoon.

The clarification came after speculative social media reports and an India Today TV report quoting sources suggested that the INDIA bloc leader was in touch with Kumar and Naidu — both lawmakers who recently re-joined the National Democratic Alliance. The TDP is currently leading on 16 seats in Telangana while the Janata Dal (United) leads in 14 Bihar seats.

An ABP news report also suggested that the Opposition group had offered Kumar the post of Deputy Prime Minister and proffered special status for Andhra Pradesh in order to woo the two leaders.

Meanwhile the JD(U) chief also fueled defection buzz with a cryptic tweet about justice and development. The use of words made popular by the Congress and the BJP in recent months — vikas and nyay — has spurred debate on social media platforms.

“Nyay ke saath vikas ka sankalp ho raha poora," the party asserted in a post thanking Kumar.

For the uninititated, ‘nyay’ has become something of a Congress catchword recently with the party dubbing its manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’. The Congress also led a march across India earlier this year called the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The BJP-led grouping found itself on shaky grounds in several key states — including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as votes were tallied on Tuesday. The Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance is leading on 42 seats (as of 3:15 pm) while the BJP has secured a lead in 34 seats — a severe blow in a state that sends 80 lawmakers to the Lower House of Parliament.

The INDIA bloc is currently projected to secure over 220 seats.

More to come…

