Sharad Pawar in touch with Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu as BJP heads towards muted win? INDIA leader says…
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance may face fresh hurdles in its bid to form the central government.
Senior INDIA leader Sharad Pawar issued a clarification on Tuesday amid speculative reports that he was in talks with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. The developments came came even as Election Commission trends suggested that the saffron party would fall short of an absolute majority on its own. Against this backdrop the support of the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) might be crucial for the Modi government.