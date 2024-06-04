Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma is leading by a margin of 90,479 votes against his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, the Election Commission of India's (EC) latest official trends suggest. The BJP candidate from Amethi secured 2,26,863 votes as of 2 pm, and the counting process is underway.

While speaking to reporters in Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, who is ahead with 3,17,342 votes, thanked the people of the constituency and the Gandhi family.

"I would like to thank the people of Amethi and the Gandhi family" ANI quoted Kishori Lal Sharma as saying. He added, “However, let the counting conclude. We will talk after that."

Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is one of the most closely watched seats out of all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, largely due to its association with the Gandhi family. Exit polls on June 1, soon after the conclusion of polls to the seventh phase, predicted a tight contest between the BJP's Smriti Irani and the Congress' KL Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which had been a Congress bastion for several years.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi contested from two important seats -- Kerala's Waynad and Uttar Paradesh's Raebareli. It is noteworthy that the latter has been represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi since 2004.

In Uttar Pradesh, a state with 80 constituencies, the highest in the country, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in 36 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 33 seats, marking a notable slump from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is leading in both the constituencies from where the Congress fielded him. As per the EC's latest trends, the grand old party is currently leading in 7 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads and eyeing a third straight term in power. The INDIA bloc defied all exit poll predictions and is above the 200-seat mark.

(With ANI inputs)

