Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Smriti Irani trails by 90K votes in Amethi; ‘Let counting conclude,’ says KL Sharma
According to EC data, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma leads with 3,17,342 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani, who trails by 90,479 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi as of 2.30 pm.
Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma is leading by a margin of 90,479 votes against his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, the Election Commission of India's (EC) latest official trends suggest. The BJP candidate from Amethi secured 2,26,863 votes as of 2 pm, and the counting process is underway.