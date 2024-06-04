The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat even before the counting began at 8 a.m. today on June 4, for the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024. Gujarat sends 26 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

Mukesh Dalal, the BJP candidate, was announced as the sole victor from Surat on April 22. Eight other contenders withdrew from the race following the disqualification of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani and his replacement. The disqualification stemmed from purported inconsistencies in the signatures of their backers on their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, election officials said on Tuesday that the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats began at 8 a.m. The process is underway at 81 centres in 75 districts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are among the 851 candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi is eyeing a hat trick from the Varanasi constituency, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who contested the Lucknow seat, is also seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency. Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019, is bidding to retain the constituency.

Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and Anupriya Patel, among others, are also in the fray.

Most exit polls have predicted PM Modi's return to power. This development will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested these elections from the Rae Bareli constituency, a seat earlier represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

