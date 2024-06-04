Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Surat seat already in BJP's pocket before counting begins. Here's how
Lok Sabah Election Result 2024: BJP secures victory in Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat with Mukesh Dalal declared as the sole victor before counting begins.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat even before the counting began at 8 a.m. today on June 4, for the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024. Gujarat sends 26 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.