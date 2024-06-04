Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: ‘Vikramaditya will have to pack bags and leave’, says Kangana Ranaut
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut leads by 65,807 votes in Mandi constituency, Himachal Pradesh, taking a jibe at Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh. She vows to stay in Himachal Pradesh and serve the people.
BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at rival Congress contender Vikramaditya Singh, saying he might have to pack his bags and leave. The Bollywood actor is leading by 65,807 votes over the Congress candidate, as per trends by the Election Commission of India.