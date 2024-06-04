BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at rival Congress contender Vikramaditya Singh , saying he might have to pack his bags and leave. The Bollywood actor is leading by 65,807 votes over the Congress candidate, as per trends by the Election Commission of India.

Her remarks came after Singh had earlier mocked Kangana and said she is giving good competition to comedian Kapil Sharma, hence, return to Mumbai after the Lok Sabha election 2024 results.

“They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters," Kangana told ANI.

“As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here. I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi's goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere," she added.

The actor-turned-politician cast her vote on June 1 at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh during the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the elections, she encouraged voters to participate in the “festival of democracy."

While filing her nomination, the National Film Award winner credited the people of Mandi for her entry into politics. She expressed confidence, citing her success in Bollywood and her hopes for similar political success.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of approximately 48.6 per cent during this phase of the elections. The Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh is one of the state's four parliamentary constituencies and has been represented by both the BJP and the Congress.

Exit polls predict victory for 37-year-old actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, defeating Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late Virbhadra Singh, the six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

