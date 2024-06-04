Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: EC trends indicate landslide win for BJP in Gujarat, Amit Shah leads by 4.52 lakh votes
BJP expected to win Gujarat by a large margin in Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar with massive lead. Election Commission data shows several BJP candidates leading by 1 lakh votes or more.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain Gujarat by a landslide margin as Lok Sabha election votes are counted on Tuesday. Data shared by the Election Commission at 12.45 pm indicate a lead for the saffron party in 23 seats while the Congress maintains a lead in Patan constituency. Home Minister Amit Shah is presently on course to win the Gandhinagar constituency with a massive lead of more than 4 lakh votes. Meanwhile BJP Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared winner uncontested from the Surat seat.