BJP expected to win Gujarat by a large margin in Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar with massive lead. Election Commission data shows several BJP candidates leading by 1 lakh votes or more.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain Gujarat by a landslide margin as Lok Sabha election votes are counted on Tuesday. Data shared by the Election Commission at 12.45 pm indicate a lead for the saffron party in 23 seats while the Congress maintains a lead in Patan constituency. Home Minister Amit Shah is presently on course to win the Gandhinagar constituency with a massive lead of more than 4 lakh votes. Meanwhile BJP Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared winner uncontested from the Surat seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah has so far secured 5,82,216 votes (as of 12.45 pm) and is leading over Congress candidate Sonal Patel by a margin of 4.52 lakh votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Mohammedanish Desai is a distant third with 3765 votes. The Home Minister had previously won the seat — previously held by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani and former prime minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee — by a huge margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes in 2019.

Election Commission data indicates that several BJP candidates currently hold a lead margin of 1 lakh votes or more. This includes fellow Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is currently leading from the Porbandar constituency by 3,48,329 votes. BJP Gujarat chief CR Patil is also set to retain the Navsari seat with a lead of 4.59 lakh votes at 12.45 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor was leading by a margin of 4,874 votes from Patan seat while Geniben Nagaji Thakor eked out a slim lead of 1385 votes in Banaskantha.

The BJP has also secured a comfortable lead in all five assembly seats where by-elections were held in early May. Bypolls were made necessary in Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat, Vaghodiya and Vijapur assembly seats after the sitting Congress and independent MLAs joined the BJP. The BJP had opted to field the same candidates for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

