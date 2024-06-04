Lok Sabha Election 2024: How women candidates are performing

The participation of women in India's Lok Sabha election has seen a positive shift over the years, both in terms of the number of candidates contesting and the increasing engagement of female voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the 2024 general election, the latest available trends show 74 women candidates were leading across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. A total of 797 women candidates contested election this year. This means a strike rate of around 7.7%, as against 11.7% in the 2019 election, when 726 women contested and only 78 of them got elected as Members of Parliament (MPs).

Read This | Lok Sabha Election: BJP's popularity wanes even as NDA leads Over the years, the number of women candidates has risen but the corresponding rise in winners has been modest. In 1962, 74 women candidates contested, of which 36 won resulting in a high strike rate of 48.6%. The following decades saw more women candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election, but their strike rate often declined. Strike rate refers to the number of seats won per 100 seats contested.

In the current election, major states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha have seen a decrease in women candidates leading compared to 2019, while Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have experienced a marginal uptick in women winners.

Of the women candidates currently leading across the 543 constituencies, 34 are from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 11 from the All India Trinamool Congress, and 10 from the Indian National Congress (INC). Notably, Delkar Kalaben Mohanbai of BJP is ahead with a 73.3% vote share in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Kriti Devi Debbarman, also from BJP, is leading with 68.6% vote share in Tripura East constituency in Tripura.

Globally, India's ranking for women's representation in the lower house of the Parliament has dropped to 155 out of 185 countries, a fall of 12 places, according to June 2024 data from IPU Parline. As of April 2024, there were 77 women lawmakers in India, making up 14.7% of the total seats.

