Looking at a stunning victory for a third term at the Centre as most exit polls declared a landslide weep for the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a big “political" event at Bharat Mandapam or Kartavya Path to celebrate the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The event will be scheduled for the weekend and will likely be attended by 8,000-10,000 people, a report in the Indian Express said.

According to the report, the President’s Secretariat issued a tender for the supply of decorative indoor and ornamental plants on May 28, ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 result, for “swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and other ministers in Rashtrapati Bhavan." The tender is worth ₹21.97 lakh and opens on Monday, June 3. The contractor will be given five days to complete the order. Also Read | Will Modi make a history?

The report mentioned that the Lok Sabha Secretariat is handling the travel and stay of the new-elected Lok Sabha MPs in the national capital. The “political" event will feature a sound-and-light show and may also be attended by foreign dignitaries.

Most exit poll results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have predicted another landslide victory for the BJP, while the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders rubbished the outcomes saying that they will be forming the government at the Centre winning at least 295 seats.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said, “...INDIA alliance is winning more than 295 seats...there is no truth in exit polls...In Jharkhand also our situation is good. We will win more than 10 seats in Jharkhand."

The exit polls also predicted that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties. A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

(With agency inputs)

