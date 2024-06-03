Lok Sabha election result: Looking at stunning victory, BJP plans ₹21.97 lakh decor, sound-and-light show, says report
Looking at a stunning victory for a third term at the Centre as most exit polls declared a landslide weep for the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a big “political" event at Bharat Mandapam or Kartavya Path to celebrate the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The event will be scheduled for the weekend and will likely be attended by 8,000-10,000 people, a report in the Indian Express said.