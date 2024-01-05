Election Results 2024: 1.5 Lakh Vs 3.6 Lakh. Comparing the victory margins of Modi and Rahul
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi retains Varanasi seat with reduced margin, defeating Congress's Ajay Rai by 1,52,513 votes. Rahul Gandhi wins Raebareli with a margin of 3,89,341 votes and Wayanad with 3,64,422 votes.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a third straight term in power at the centre, albeit with the help of allies as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) couldn't achieve the landslide victory that most exit polls had predicted. The results and trends of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 announced on June 4 indicated that the NDA has won 293 seats, while the opposition INDIA alliance has bagged 232 seats.