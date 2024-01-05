Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi retains Varanasi seat with reduced margin, defeating Congress's Ajay Rai by 1,52,513 votes. Rahul Gandhi wins Raebareli with a margin of 3,89,341 votes and Wayanad with 3,64,422 votes.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a third straight term in power at the centre, albeit with the help of allies as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) couldn't achieve the landslide victory that most exit polls had predicted. The results and trends of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 announced on June 4 indicated that the NDA has won 293 seats, while the opposition INDIA alliance has bagged 232 seats.

The BJP alone could win 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. This is 63 seats short of the 303 seats that the saffron party could win in 2019. The Congress has won 99 seats, almost double it won in 2019 general elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said..

Modi's margin narrows As for individual performances, Prime Minister Modi retained the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh for the third time, albeit with a reduced margin.

PM Modi won the seat by 1,52,513 votes. Modi bagged 6,12,970 votes while his rival and Congress leader Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes, as per the ECI. The Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari ended up third with 33,766 votes.

PM Modi's victory margin in 2024 is underwhelming when compared to 2014 and 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi defeated Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party with a margin of 6,74,664 votes. The Prime Minister had secured 63.62 percent of the total votes in Varanasi then. Even in 2014, when PM Modi.

In 2014, Modi defeated Aam Aadmi Party leader and now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the victory margin was over 4 lakh votes.

Rahul's Double Delight Congress leader Rahul Gandhi registered huge victories in Raebareli and Wayanad - the two seats he contested in 2024.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi won Raebareli with a margin of 3,89,341 votes. In 2019, Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi had won from family bastion Raebareli with a margin of 1,67,178 votes.

In Wayanad too, Rahul Gandhi won with a margin of 3,64,422 votes. In 2019, Rahul had won from Wayanad with a margin of over 4.3 lakh votes

