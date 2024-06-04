Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma says ‘victory of Gandhi family and the people of Amethi’
Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate in Amethi, took a strong lead over Smriti Irani. Election Commission data showed the INDIA bloc leading in 44 UP seats, with SP and Congress leading in 37 and 7 seats
Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: In Uttar Pradesh, Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate from Amethi, has taken the lead over BJP leader Smriti Irani. Sharma declares, "This victory belongs to the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi."