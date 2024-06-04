Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: In Uttar Pradesh, Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate from Amethi, has taken the lead over BJP leader Smriti Irani. Sharma declares, "This victory belongs to the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the party's Amethi candidate, Kishori Lal Sharma, as he appeared poised to secure victory in the Gandhi family stronghold. "Kishori bhaiya, I never doubted it for a moment; I was confident that you would emerge victorious from the start. Heartfelt congratulations to you and my beloved brothers and sisters of Amethi!" Priyanka Gandhi expressed in a Hindi post on X.

According to Election Commission data, at 2:20 p.m., Sharma was leading in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency byover 90,000 votes against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Amethi's fate was sealed during the fifth phase of the elections on May 20th, marked by a 54.40% voter turnout. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress received its biggest jolt in Amethi, as Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi with 55,000 votes.

According to trends on the Election Commission website, the INDIA bloc was leading in 44 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP-led NDA in 35.

The election panel's data for polls in the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state showed that INDIA bloc parties SP and Congress were leading in 37 and 7 seats, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led in 33 seats, and its allies, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Apna Dal, each in one seat.

Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals are Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav in Kannauj and Mainpuri, Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

The BJP's Hema Malini is leading in Mathura. Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh is leading.



