Modi 3.0: When Vajpayee led the only BJP coalition govt for a full 5-year Lok Sabha term. Details here
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: For the first time after first general elections in India held in 1952, a non-Congress alliance completed a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004, before the UPA government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came to power in New Delhi.
It's official. After heading two brute majority governments in New Delhi, Narendra Modi will be taking oath as the Prime Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition dispensation this weekend. This because, unlike 2014 and 2019 general elections, the saffron party couldn't cross the 272-seat majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha on its own in 2024.