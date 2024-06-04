The BJP is currently leading in the Thrissur seat in Kerala, while Congress is leading in 18 out of 20 seats. Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal are ahead in their respective constituencies, Wayanad and Alappuzha.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made unexpected inroads into Kerala. The BJP is leading in the Thrissur seat in Kerala.

Previously, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading in the Thiruvananthapuram seat with incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor trailing. However, Tharoor has now surged ahead and is now the leading candidate.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in 18 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CPIM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in one seat each in Thrissur and Alathur respectively, the Election Commission said on Tuesday as counting of votes progressed in the parliamentary elections.

As per information posted on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary KC Venugopal are leading on their seats, Wayanad and Alappuzha, respectively.

BJP's Suresh Gopi was leading with 4,00,706 votes in Thrissur constituency with a margin of 73,091 votes over V S Sunil Kumar of the CPI and Muraleedharan of the Congress who polled 3,19,560 votes as per data on the poll body's website at 2 pm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading by 3,28,460 votes in Wayanad constituency over his nearest rival CPI's Annie Raja, as per Election Commission data.

Congress sitting MP Shashi Tharoor took a lead over BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram with 32,5896 votes with CPI's Pannian Raveendran in third spot, data by ECI said.

Congress' KC Venugopal was leading with 3,64,811 votes against nearest rival AM Ariff of the CPI (M), while BJP's Sobha Surendran trailed in the third place.

The polling in Kerala was held in single phase on April 26. The voter turnout was recorded at 71.27 percent. Out of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, a total of 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise.

In the 2019 General Elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the had BJP failed to open its account in the southern state.

In its attempt to garner votes in Kerala, the BJP focused on the Christian community in the state which accounts for 18.38 percent of the total population.

The BJP is currently leading on 240 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, as per the latest trends by the ECI.

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections were held across the country in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

(With agency inputs)

