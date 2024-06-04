Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress nears 100 seats for the 1st time in 10 years
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: As per current numbers by election commission, BJP is leading in 241 seats, Congress in 99 seats.
The counting of votes of the Lok Sabha election Results 2024 is currently underway. As of 2.30 pm, the Election Commission website shows that the Congress party is set to cross 100 seats. This is the first time after 2014 that the party reached this remarkable feat. In 2019, Congress won 52 seats out of the 421 contested seats while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 91 seats. Speaking of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had resistered only 44 seats out of the 464 seats it contested.