The counting of votes of the Lok Sabha election Results 2024 is currently underway. As of 2.30 pm, the Election Commission website shows that the Congress party is set to cross 100 seats. This is the first time after 2014 that the party reached this remarkable feat. In 2019, Congress won 52 seats out of the 421 contested seats while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 91 seats. Speaking of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had resistered only 44 seats out of the 464 seats it contested.

Today, the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 8 am and all eyes are on whether the exit poll predictions will hold ground and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes back to power with a historic third straight term.

Though like the BJP led NDA will form the government at the Centre, however, it claims of ‘400 par’ looks unreal now. As per the latest updates from Election Commission, BJP is leading in 241 seats and won 3 seats so far while the Congress is leading in 99 seats and won 1 seat.

The grand-old party is currently leading in Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Amritsar, Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur, Bangalore central among others, as stated by EC website.

Also Read: Election Results 2024 Live Updates

What did the exit polls 2024 predict?

While most of the exit polls predicted a smooth victory with over 350 seats for PM Modi-led NDA, at least three major exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – predicted 400 plus seats for the ruling coalition in general elections. While the BJP is confident of easily crossing the majority-mark and has even planned out celebrations, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has rubbished the exit polls.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!