Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress remains sole achiever of '400 paar' in Rajiv Gandhi era with 414 seats
Even during its dominant early years post-independence, Congress' highest seat tally was 371 in 1957. The party won over 300 seats in 1951-52, 1957, 1962, and 1971 but dropped to 154 seats post-emergency in 1977. By 1980, Congress recovered to 353 seats.
Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to reach its ambitious ‘400 paar’ seats target in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of which were announced on June 4.