Even during its dominant early years post-independence, Congress' highest seat tally was 371 in 1957. The party won over 300 seats in 1951-52, 1957, 1962, and 1971 but dropped to 154 seats post-emergency in 1977. By 1980, Congress recovered to 353 seats.

Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to reach its ambitious ‘400 paar’ seats target in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of which were announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi and the top BJP leaders had spoken about a ‘400 paar’ seat target in the 543-member Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the early stages of their polls campaign.

Historically, only once has a party or a coalition won more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. Congress had crossed this mark, winning 414 seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. The election was held in the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's mother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajiv Gandhi, appointed interim Prime Minister after his mother's killing, led Congress to a record 414 seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party won 404 of the 514 seats in 1984 general elections and a further 10 seats in the delayed elections.

In 1984, Congress not only won a record number of seats, but also achieved the highest-ever vote share for a single party at 48.12 per cent. Out of the 414 seats, Congress' 1984 success was marked by winning 293 seats with over 50% of the vote share. The highest margin was in Rajiv Gandhi's Amethi constituency, with 83.67 percent of the vote. Since 1984, the closest any party has come in vote share since is the BJP in 2019, with 37.7%.

In 1984, Congress dominated states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it struggled in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and failed to win any seats in Sikkim, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli in 1984.

In 1989, the Congress lost power with 197 seats, and a Janata Dal coalition formed the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, Congress never regained an absolute majority, winning 244 seats in 1991, 145 in 2004, and 206 in 2009.

