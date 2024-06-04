Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: ‘Desh ke janata ne Modiji ko farewell diya hai, wo haar gaye hai,’ says Sanjay Raut
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut believes the BJP will lose seats, possibly dropping below 240
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: On Tuesday, MP Sanjay Raut asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ought to acknowledge defeat, given the widespread rejection of his government by the populace. Addressing reporters, Raut confidently predicted that the BJP would secure fewer than 240 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "In Maharashtra, we have effectively halted Narendra Modi's advance. It's time for him to acknowledge the people's verdict and concede defeat," remarked the Sena (UBT) leader, as reported by ANI.