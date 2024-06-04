Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: On Tuesday, MP Sanjay Raut asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ought to acknowledge defeat, given the widespread rejection of his government by the populace. Addressing reporters, Raut confidently predicted that the BJP would secure fewer than 240 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "In Maharashtra, we have effectively halted Narendra Modi's advance. It's time for him to acknowledge the people's verdict and concede defeat," remarked the Sena (UBT) leader, as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…Desh ke janata ne Modiji ko farewell diya hai, wo haar gaye hai. Modijee khud ko bhagwaan mante the unka naak kat gya, 400 par , 330 par…," Raut is heard speaking in this video shared by ANI.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut predicts a change in the country's political landscape. He believes the BJP will lose seats, possibly dropping below 240 by evening. Raut highlights Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal as key players in this shift, likening their electoral contests to significant games.

Although the votes have been counted for more than eight hours, the leads aren't changing much. The ruling BJP, which won 303 seats in 2019 and 282 in 2014, will find it tough to reach the magic number of 272 seats on its own, as per the leads and trends on the Election Commission of India's website.Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Although the opposition Congress has made major gains this time, it is still in a distant second place. In 2019, it won 52 seats, compared to 44 in 2014.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 The INDIA bloc is leading in 28 seats in Maharashtra, the country's financial capital, while the Mahuyati alliance is leading in 17 seats.

BJP is leading on 13 seats, Congress 11 , Shiv Sena (UBT) 11, NCP (shared pawar) on six seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) on five seats , and NCP on one seat. Independent is leading on one seat, as per the Election Commission.

There are a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Exit polls had given the NDA an edge in Uttar Pradesh. In the Lok Sabha Election 2019, the BJP bagged 62 out of 80 seats, and its ally Apna Dal won two seats. The Samajwadi Party won just five seats, and Congress got just one seat.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Bharatiya Janata Party's Campaign strategy for Lok Sabha Polls in West Bengal failed to bring fruitful results as Trinamool Congress is leading on 30 seats, BJP on 10 and Congress on one and CPI(M) on one seat, in West Bengal, as per the Election Commission.

West Bengal contributes 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Parliament.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).Two polls predicted the BJP would improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

