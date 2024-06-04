Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live Updates: The Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting process is slated to begin today at 8:00 am. This year, polling for 543 constituencies commenced on April 19 and concluded on June 1 which took place in seven phases. The voting period, spanning 44 days, was the second longest after the first parliamentary elections that were held in 1951-52.
From the date of announcement of polls, on March 16, by the Election Commission till counting of votes, on June 4, the total duration of the electoral process this time spanned 82 days. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had noted that 96.8 crore eligible voters will determine the future of India's political landscape by exercising their voting rights.
The polling body administered these general elections by deploying 1.5 crore polling officials across 10.5 lakh polling stations. The world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today with election results most likely to be out by afternoon.
Who won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls?
On 23 May 2019, when the previous general elections results were announced, the BJP-led NDA coalition was voted back to power with an overwhelming majority.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.
Who will win BJP-led NDA or INDIA bloc?
Following the conclusion of Phase 7 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, all major exit polls predicted clean sweep for BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
As per the exit polls, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally of 303 seats. India-Today-My Axis poll and Today’s Chanakya predicted that the NDA tally would surpass 400 seats. ABP-CVoter allotted 353-383 seats while Jan Ki Baat projected resounding victory with tally anywhere between 362-392 seats.
However, the polling results will ultimately determine who has been left behind and who will succeed.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said, “Vote counting will be done on 52 counting centres in the state... Adequate arrangements have been made," reported ANI. He added, "Keeping the temperature in mind, water coolers have been installed in counting centres and arrangements for refreshments have also been made."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: J&K Apni Party candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri, Zafar Iqbal Manhas said, “Counting of votes will begin now...According to me, everything was over on 25th May, when people went to cast their votes. Whatever has to happen will happen today," reported ANI.
He added, 'During elections, I was in stress but now I have left everything on people and I will accept their mandate."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: The vote counting for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Tuesday morning, with the incumbent BJP striving for a comprehensive victory following its decisive win in the state assembly elections.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: Counting of votes has begun in Punjab.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: Vote counting for Lok Sabha Elections began at 8:00 am, The Election Commission convened a press conference in Delhi on Monday, a day before the election results.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: Vote counting for Lok Sabha Elections is slated to begin at 8:00 am.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: Joint CP- Law & Order Upendra Kumar Agarwal said, “The counting of votes will begin from 8 am. Three-tier security arrangements have been made."
He added, "There are more than 1500 police personnel, 2 companies of paramilitary, and one company of PAC have also been deployed... Taking out any kind of procession is also banned," reported ANI.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: In Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP and Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan offered prayers at the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Gorakhpur, reported AN.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: BJP's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, Bansuri Swaraj, offered prayers at the Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) in Delhi, reported ANI.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, poori and sweets are being prepared ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.
PM Modi in a post on X soon after exit poll results said, “I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden."
The post further read, “At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: The following exit polls predict decisive victory for BJP-led NDA-
- The Republic PMarq exit poll predicted that BJP-led NDA would win in 359 of 543 seats while INDIA bloc would register victory in 154 seats.
- The Republic Matrize poll predicted NDA victory in 353-368 seats and suggested INDIA bloc would win over118-113 seats.
- The NewsX Dynamics exit poll predicted that BJP-led NDA would win in 371 seats while INDIA bloc would register victory in 125 seats.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: The exit polls predicted decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. The Republic PMarq exit poll suggested third straight win for NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
The exit polls further indicated that BJP-led NDA is poised for an upward trajectory as compared with 2019 performance.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “Look at the geography of the country...there are rivers, mountains, snow, jungle, summers...think of the security forces' movements, they will move in the gaps between phases, through the length and breadth of the country...imagine the pressure on them. There are festivals and exams...when we sit with the calendar, we fix one date, then it has to be changed."