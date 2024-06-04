Lok Sabha election results 2024: How Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav changed the game for INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2024: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are seen as major reasons behind the INDIA bloc's strong performance in UP
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results in 2024: Uttar Pradesh, which contributes the largest seats to the Lower House of Parliament, has given a big shocker to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance as Opposition INDIA bloc with Congress and Samajwadi Party at the helm is leading on 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, which won 62 seats from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, is currently restricted to 33 seats.