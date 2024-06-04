Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results in 2024: Uttar Pradesh, which contributes the largest seats to the Lower House of Parliament, has given a big shocker to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance as Opposition INDIA bloc with Congress and Samajwadi Party at the helm is leading on 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, which won 62 seats from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, is currently restricted to 33 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are seen as major reasons behind the INDIA bloc's strong performance. The young leaders joined hands ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and conducted massive rallies in the state.

How Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav changed INDIA bloc's game in UP? 1. Accurate electoral math: Avoiding the overestimation of its position, Congress rightly agreed with the Samajwadi Party when the latter offered it 17 seats out of 80. Both parties fought on their strongholds, which helped consolidate anti-BJP votes.

2. Right message to ground workers: In the previous elections, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's bigger challenge was communicating the importance of the alliance to ground workers, who were seen fighting against each other. This time, the duo made sure that the local party workers understood the alliance, worked together, and ensured that the INDIA candidate won.

3. Massive rallies: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav conducted massive rallies in almost all seats of Uttar Pradesh, and the magnitude of their support was visible in the huge number of people who turned to listen to the young leaders.

4. Picking right issues: Rahul Gandhi's unstoppable emphasis on caste census and attack on schemes like Agniveer were some of the sensitive topics that changed the game of the BJP. Congress and SP combined local issues with national issues to capitalize on the anti-incumbency factor.

