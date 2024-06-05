INDIA bloc holds meeting to discuss possibility of govt formation, Kharge welcomes ‘all parties that…’
Members of the INDIA bloc met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the possibilities of government formation and the possibility of contacting former allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu. The development came even as the BJP-led NDA held a meeting and prepared to stake its claim to form the government. The loosely allied grouping secured 233 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and stands a slim chance of forming the government with support from the TDP and JD(U).