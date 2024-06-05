Members of the INDIA bloc met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the possibilities of government formation and the possibility of contacting former allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu. The development came even as the BJP-led NDA held a meeting and prepared to stake its claim to form the government. The loosely allied grouping secured 233 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and stands a slim chance of forming the government with support from the TDP and JD(U). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The mandate is decisively against Prime Minister Modi as well as the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

He also reiterated the Opposition group's willingness to induct “all parties which share commitment to values enshrined in our Constitution". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Modi gets written support from Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu; to form NDA govt for third time The Congress chief thanked voters for extending ‘overwhelming support’ for the INDIA bloc. He asserted that the people's mandate had “given befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption".

“This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take the appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP's government. This is our decision and we altogether agreed on these points and we will keep up with the promises we have given to the people," Kharge added.

The meeting at Kharge's Delhi residence was attended by a slew of top leaders from various allied parties including Leaders of the INDIA alliance including Tejashwi Yadav, Raghav Chadha, Sharad Pawar, D Raja, Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav and Champai Soren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!