With the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India's largest state, Uttar Pradesh, the INDI Alliance leads 42 constituencies, while the NDA is trailing with 37 seats.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India at 4:30 p.m., the BJP is leading in 36 Uttar Pradesh, while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is leading in 34 seats. The Congress is leading in 6 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged undue influence on Uttar Pradesh's election seats like Maharajganj, Bansgaon, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramesh posted on X, “In Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, Bansgaon, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar seats, district officials are being pressurised to win the seats by calling them. Administrative officers should remember that the government is changing and this tampering with democracy will not be accepted."

Another Congress leader, Sachin Pilot, also made similar allegations.

Pilot posted on X, "The manner in which the administration has acted under pressure in the close contest in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency raises many questions. The counting process is under doubt, and complaints are being made to the Election Commission by the candidates and the party." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: UP Election Results 2024 Live Updates

"Many questions are being raised on the counting of postal ballots and withholding the results raises many doubts. I demand from the Election Commission that recounting of this seat should be done with transparency," he added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!