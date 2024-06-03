Lok Sabha Elections Results: Most exit polls predicted a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If elected to power again in 2024, PM Modi is likely to equal the record of Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is the only PM to be elected thrice consecutively.

Pandit Nehru served as the Prime Minister for 17 years – from 1947 to 1964. It is the longest any prime minister has served the nation, according to the Lok Sabha website. The Congress alone had won 371 seats in the 1957 Lok Sabha Elections – when Nehru had returned to power after first elections in 1951, as per the Elections Commission's data.

This is the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (371) a one political party has won in Lok Sabha elections so far. However, exit polls in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have predicted around 350-370 seats collectively for the BJP and its allies – and not just for the PM Modi-led BJP.

Lok Sabha Election Results: What's expected?

All eyes are on the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which will be declared on Tuesday, June 4. The results will reveal which political party or alliance will form the government and whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term at the Centre.

The assembly election results in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also be announced on Tuesday. The voting for two state assemblies was held alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The current Andhra Pradesh Assembly's term ends on June 11, and that of Odisha's ends on June 24. The assembly constituencies in the two states voted this year to choose their next chief minister.

Election Results 2024 timings? The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and assembly elections will start at 8 am on Tuesday and continue until the last vote is counted.

As the mammoth Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on June 1, pollsters and political strategists churned out numbers, released post-poll surveys /exit polls and analysed the mood of the nation just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections results.

Lok Sabha Election Result: BJP to perform better?

The exit polls predicted a better performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a defeat for the opposition's INDIA bloc in this year's national polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have exuded confidence that the party-led alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will secure a historic win by grabbing over 400 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls. There are a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. A party needs 272 seats to win the national polls.

Many opposition leaders claimed that the BJP winning over 400 seats would be a "threat" to the country's Constitution.

The Congress, meanwhile, said that the INDIA bloc, a coalition of over 25 opposition parties, will win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with over 295 seats. The leaders of the grand-old party believe that the 2024 elections will be a repeat of the 2004 polls when the Congress stormed to power, shocking several poll pundits.

Besides much political action and drama, significant market volatility is expected on election day. On Monday, the stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped almost 4 percent each to fresh record highs after exit polls predicted a huge win for the BJP and the NDA on Saturday, June 1.

While the official results may differ from the exit poll predictions, experts say it is highly unlikely that a non-NDA government will be formed at the Centre. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said, "Unless we get a surprise in the balance exit poll predictions, Indian markets may not react majorly to these numbers on a closing basis." He said the focus may shift to the policy announcements in the new government's first 100 days.

Lok Sabha Election Results: What exit polls predicted

Around seven exit polls predicted approximately 350-370 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. They suggested that the Opposition's INDIA bloc may win around 107-140 of the total Lok Sabha seats, far from the majority mark of 272 seats.

Most exit polls suggest that though the BJP-led NDA will win at least 350 seats, it won't be able to achieve its "400 par" goal. However, three exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – predicted over 400 seats for the NDA.

Lok Sabha Election Results: State-wise exit poll analysis

The BJP-NDA is likely to rule North Indian region and may make inroads in the southern part of the country. According to exit polls PM Modi-led party is likely to finally open its account in Tamil Nadu and Left-dominant Kerala.

The BJP may also win big in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal. The BJP will likely win 20-25 seats, while Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) may win 18-22 seats. There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. In 2019, the BJP had won 18 of the 22 seats in West Bengal and the TMC had won 22 seats.

In Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, too, the BJP may score a hat-trick by winning all the seven and four Lok Sabha seats in these two states, respectively.

In Maharashtra, exit polls predicted that BJP-led Mahayuti may win 22 to 35 seats, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) may get 15 to 26 seats in Maharashtra.

There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The BJP contested in 28 constituencies, while its allies, Shiv Sena (Shinde), fought in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five. Maha Vikas Aghadi members of Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, the Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10.

In South India, the NDA is likely to sweep Karnataka – which was won by the Congress in state assembly elections in May 2023. In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, which fought the 2024 state and nation elections in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena, may oust YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Most exit polls also hinted at the NDA's improved performance in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Telangana, a few exit polls suggested a neck-and-neck contest between the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The Congress had won the Telangana Assembly Elections in December 2023.

This analysis was made based on the exit poll results and surveys. They don't project the official results, which will be announced by the Election Commission on June 4. Which political party will win the Lok Sabha polls and which party will gain or lose in states will be known once the results are declared on Saturday.

