Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi is likely to equal this record of Nehru, however...
Lok Sabha Election Results: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and assembly elections will start at 8 am on Tuesday and continue until the last vote is counted. Here's a deep dive into exit poll results and what to expect on June 4 – the counting day.
Lok Sabha Elections Results: Most exit polls predicted a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If elected to power again in 2024, PM Modi is likely to equal the record of Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is the only PM to be elected thrice consecutively.