Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma calls Amethi an 'amanat' of the Gandhi family after defeating Smriti Irani. He met Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi and sought their blessings and guidance on Wednesday.

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma dubbed the Amethi constituency an "amanat" of the Gandhi family on Wednesday following a landslide win against sitting MP Smriti Irani. The newly elected lawmaker visited Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I came here to submit Rahul Gandhi's winning certificate and I had to take blessings of Sonia Gandhi ji…Senior leaders of the party asked me to stay humble, just as I am. They guided me to be respectful towards everyone. Just because I have become MP, I should not be egoist about it," he said.

He also insisted that he would ensure that there was no “amanat mein khayanat (breach of trust)" following his win. The first time MP said that he had asked Rahul Gandhi for advice on navigating his new role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He then gave me the guidance that I have to perform well in Parliament. So I told him that I will learn from him as he is a senior MP, I am only a first-timer. I did not give him any advice, it is not my stature to give him advice. It is up to Rahul Gandhi (to decide). Personally, I want him to keep Rae Bareli," Sharma told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!