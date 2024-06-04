Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Biggest winners and losers

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday emerged as biggest winners in Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, several prominent candidates also lost the elections, including Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abduallah. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 239 seats, while Congress is leading on 99 seats.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Dimple Yadav wins from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav won from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,21,639 votes, defeating her nearest rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil wins from Navsari Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Gujarat BJP chief and sitting MP CR Paatil won Navsari Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 7.73 lakh votes. Paatil has secured a fourth straight term in Lok Sabha. He defeated Congress rival Naishadh Desai.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Harsimrat Kaur Badal wins from Bathinda Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal wins from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, defeats Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress candidates, Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu, respectively.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia wins from Guna Lok Sabha seat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won from his traditional Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh with a margin of 5,40,929 votes, defeating Congress's Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Smriti Irani loses to Kishori Lal Sharma Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi. Sharma got 5,39,228 votes, while Irani received 3,72,032 votes. Sharma termed his win as victory of the 'Gandhi family' and the people of Amethi.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna loses by a margin of 42,649 votes. Prajwal Revanna, the NDA candidate from Karnataka's Hassan, who is embroiled in sex abuse case, lost the seat by a margin of 42,649 votes. Shreyas M Patel of Congress was the winner in the constituency. Prajwal secured 6,30,339 votes, while Patel got 6,72,988.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Anand Sharma loses from Kangra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Congress candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha seat Anand Sharma loses to BJP's Rajiv Bhardwaj by margin of 2,51,895 votes.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: PM Modi wins from Varanasi for 3rd consecutive term Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai. The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.