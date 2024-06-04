Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Biggest winners and losers

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday emerged as biggest winners in Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, several prominent candidates also lost the elections, including Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abduallah.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 239 seats, while Congress is leading on 99 seats.