LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE Updates: ‘PM Modi will come for 3rd term today', says Arjun Ram Meghwal

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Political Leaders' Reactions LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA, seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The INDIA bloc challenges the NDA, an amalgamation of about 28 opposition parties.