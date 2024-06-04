Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Political Leaders' Reactions LIVE Updates: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced across 543 constituencies on April 19 and concluded on June 1 in seven phases. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4. The Election Commission of India stated that the counting trends and results will be available on its official website — results.eci.gov.in — and the Voter Helpline application.
A political party or a coalition needs to bag at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre. Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, if the NDA emerges victorious under his leadership this election. The BJP has already won the Surat constituency. BJP's Mukesh Dalal was announced as the sole victor from Surat on April 22 after eight other contenders withdrew from the race following the disqualification of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani and his replacement.
What exit polls predicted? The exit polls forecast that the ruling BJP-led NDA is set to surpass its 2019 performance when it secured 352 seats. A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Also, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the INDIA bloc has both DMK and Congress in it and is set to win 33-37 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats.
Will PM Modi equal the record of former PM Nehru? The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. If elected to power again in 2024, PM Modi is likely to equal the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the only PM to be elected thrice consecutively.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘June 4 important day of Indian Parliament’, says Arjun Ram Meghwal
Rajasthan: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "4th June 2024 will always be remembered as a very important day in the history of the Indian Parliament. The results that will come today will lay a strong foundation for a developed India and the whole country is waiting for it and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. The people of Bikaner have blessed us thrice and are going to bless us for the fourth time as well."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘Haridwar was fort of Congress’, says BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand: BJP candidate from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat, Trivendra Singh Rawat says, "... Haridwar was the fort of Congress but sometimes strongholds have also fallen. BJP has won from here twice now... BJP is winning all 5 seats in the state with a greater share of votes..."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Gangadhareshwara Swamy Temple
Karnataka: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Gangadhareshwara Swamy Temple in Bengaluru
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: J-K Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas on election results
J&K Apni Party candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri, Zafar Iqbal Manhas says "Counting of votes will begin now...Accoding to me, everything was over on 25th May, when people went to cast their votes. Whatever has to happen will happen today...During elections, I was in stress but now I have left everything on people and I will accept their mandate..."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘ECI should announce reward to hack EVMs’, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of India should announce a reward for hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) adding that if anyone successfully hacks the device in front of it then this counting mechanism should be replaced immediately.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: The greater the height at which a kite is cut, the greater would be its fall', SP's Akhilesh attacks BJP
With the completion of all seven phases and a few hours left for the Lok Sabha election results to be out, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the greater the height at which a kite is cut, the greater would be its fall.
"Jitni unchai par jakar kat ti hai patang, utna hi bada hota hai uska patan," posted the SP chief on microblogging site X.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘People will choose PM Modi’, says Bansuri Swaraj
BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Bansuri Swaraj says, "...I am completely confident that today the people of India will choose the public welfare policies of BJP, will choose the development policies of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...I know Teesri Baar Phir Modi Sarkar."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘We are confident’, says BJP's Haridwar candidate
“We are confident. BJP will win on all five Lok Sabha seats (in Uttarakhand) with good margin. Our percentage of the vote will be better than before," says BJP candidate from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: Rajasthan Congress chief on election results
"Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections will be done today. From the last 10 years, there have been many failures of the Modi government, remarks to change the Constitution, and absurd remarks by PM Modi and other leaders. They did not talk about unemployment, high inflation or farmers' income," says Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘Results will come out…’, says BJP's West Delhi candidate
BJP candidate from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kamaljeet Sehrawat says, "Today is a very big day, not just for me but for the whole of Delhi and India. The results of the votes cast by the people will come out today. I hope that the people have blessed us for the work done in the last 10 years..."
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE: ‘PM Modi will become the PM…’, says BJP's North West Delhi candidate
BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia says, "...Exit Polls is saying just one thing '400 paar'...It is the bad habit of the Opposition. They must accept the mandate. Whatever Narendra Modi did for the country in 10 years - public was waiting for the day of voting. Today, counting is being done across the country. It will begin at 8 am and I am confident that with the trends that come in by 12 noon, PM Modi will become the PM for the third time and by 4 pm, it will be '400 paar'..."