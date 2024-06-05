LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: '400 paar' a distant dream as NDA wins 295, INDIA bloc 231

Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 07:38 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's intense campaign appears to have backfired as results came in on June 4. It's the first time since 2014 that the BJP hasn't won a majority on its own. With the BJP's unexpected decrease in support, the Opposition INDIA bloc sees it as a victory