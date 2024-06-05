Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The final count for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections has concluded, and the Election Commission of India has announced the outcome for all Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP emerged victorious in 240 out of 543 seats, while the Congress secured 99 seats. Despite the Lok Sabha having 543 members, counting was conducted for 542 seats following the uncontested election of BJP's Surat candidate, Mukesh Dalal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the government for a third consecutive term, supported by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has obtained a majority in the Lok Sabha. Although the BJP fell short of the 272-majority mark, it will rely on NDA allies to form the government. The election results did not deliver the overwhelming victory anticipated by the BJP-led NDA or as indicated by the exit polls.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: ‘People of India have saved Constitution, democracy’, says Rahul Gandhi
Hailing the Lok Sabha election results in 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked the people of Wayanad and Raebareli for making him win with a huge majority and said that the people have saved the Constitution and democracy in the country.
"Thank you very much to the people of Wayanad and Raebareli for giving me immense support and making me win with a huge majority. If it were in my control, I would have liked to remain an MP from both places," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Pilot claims public didn't like the BJP's narrative of ‘Mandir-Masjid’
Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed that the public didn't like the BJP's narrative of "Mandir-Masjid", "Hindu-Muslim".
"The states in which the BJP expected to increase its numbers, like West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan, the people have rejected them there... The issues we brought up were liked by the people. Our narrative was optimistic, but BJP's narrative was Mandir-Masjid, Hindu-Muslim, and Mangalsutra. The people may not have liked it... Who would have taken the credit if they (BJP) had gone above 400?... Those who wanted the credit must accept that the public did not give them their expected mandate," said Pilot while talking to ANI.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Final tally out- BJP wins 240, Congress 99
The BJP faced setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, struggled in the south, and saw limited success in West Bengal. However, it triumphed in Odisha, winning 20 out of 21 seats, with Congress securing the remaining seat and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) failing to win any. The BJP's tally of 240 seats marks a decrease from previous elections, while Congress increased its count from 52 seats in 2019 to 99 in 2024.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: BJP wins 240 of the 543 seats
